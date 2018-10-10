LIST: Coastal Empire local government closures

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Several local governments have announced closings or delayed openings for Thursday, October 11th as Hurricane Michael continues to head towards the Coastal Empire.
The City of Savannah will delay opening until noon on Thursday, meaning that city buildings will be closed and city services will be suspended until then. Public Safety and Public Works will continue operations during the storm. The Sanitation Department will not be collecting trash on Thursday. Trash pickup will continue on Friday, October 12th.
Thursday’s 2:00 p.m. City Council meeting will still be held, but the City Council Workshop scheduled for 10:00 a.m. is canceled. Alderwoman Estella Shabazz’s District 5 Town Hall meeting for 6:30 on Thursday has been rescheduled for October 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Additional City of Savannah closures include:
- The City’s Adult Day Care and Senior Centers will be CLOSED tomorrow, Thursday, October 11. The Community Centers are scheduled to open at their regular time tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.
- Parking Garages will be OPEN tomorrow. Parking enforcement in the garages and on the street will not begin until noon tomorrow.
- Recorder’s Court’s traffic court and felony hearings have been CANCELLED. Recorder’s Court will send out new court dates and times by mail to everyone scheduled for tomorrow’s docket.
Garden City City Hall and other offices will also be closed on Thursday, October 11th with the exception of Public Safety. City Hall will re-open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 12th. Waste management will also be closed on October 11th, and residential routes will be delayed by one day. For example, Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.
