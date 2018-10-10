Supreme Court considering case on detention of immigrants

Preap and others in his position, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that if they're not promptly detained after being released from custody and are instead picked up at some later date, their detention isn't mandatory. They say in that case they're entitled to a hearing to argue to an immigration judge that they aren't a danger to the community and are not likely to flee. If a judge agrees, they can then be released on bond. That's the same hearing rule that applies to other noncitizens the government is trying to deport.