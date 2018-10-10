Talmadge Bridge to close Wednesday night as Hurricane Michael approaches

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Talmadge Bridge to all traffic on Wednesday at 9 p.m. due to the anticipated winds Hurricane Michael will bring into the area late Wednesday and early Thursday.
The department will inspect the bridge after the weather subsides, meaning the closure will remain in place indefinitely.
" The predicted strength of the wind at the bridge elevation will render vehicles susceptible to incidents," officials said in a release. “Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across the bridge in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Michael may not be able to properly control the vehicles. The bridge is being closed for the safety of the public.”
