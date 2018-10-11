Child confirmed dead after Hurricane Michael blows through SWGA

Child confirmed dead after Hurricane Michael blows through SWGA
Officials have confirmed a child has died in Seminole Co. as a result of Hurricane Michael (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | October 10, 2018 at 11:34 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 12:05 AM

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in Seminole County have confirmed a child has died as a result of Hurricane Michael.

According to EMA Director Travis Brooks, officials can’t get to the structure that the child died in. They also aren’t sure at this time what happened.

Brooks did say that it happened because of the storm.

MORE STORM COVERAGE:

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will continue to provide updates as details come in.

Please say a prayer for our community.

Posted by Seminole County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.