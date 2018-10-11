Child confirmed dead after Hurricane Michael blows through SWGA

SEMINOLE CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in Seminole County have confirmed a child has died as a result of Hurricane Michael.
According to EMA Director Travis Brooks, officials can’t get to the structure that the child died in. They also aren’t sure at this time what happened.
Brooks did say that it happened because of the storm.
MORE STORM COVERAGE:
This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will continue to provide updates as details come in.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.