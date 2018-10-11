Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-11-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) Tropical Storm Michael is accelerating out of our area and our weather will improve quickly this afternoon. A wind Advisory continues until 2pm with wind gusts to 40mph possible. Winds will be diminishing this evening and will be much calmer overnight. Skies will begin to rapidly clear out and we’ll see lots of sunshine today. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front pushes through tonight and will usher in much cooler and drier air Friday into the weekend. Tonight will be clear with lows 56-62. Friday will be sunny with highs 81-83. Mainly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid 80s and morning lows in the 50s.