Evacuations - is your pet ready?

Butts for Mutts is a One Love Animal Rescue fundraiser to help abandoned, homeless, neglected and abused animals of Savannah and surrounding areas get their second chance they deserve and the loving forever home they never had. We will be “cooking all night!” Pre-sale tickets will be sold for the whole Boston Butts for $30, pre-cooked weight about 8-10lbs, and your order will be available for pick-up on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 10am-2pm at (Local Savannah Delivery available on orders of 5 or more whole butts). Buy one for dinner now and get an extra one for the freezer. Pre-order today!