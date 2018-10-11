Evacuations - is your pet ready?

Here are some steps you can take to make sure you and your pet are prepared for the worst.
Window Decals
Window decals note how many pets are in the home in case of fire or emergency. When you evacuate with your pets, please write “evacuated” on a sticker by your front door.
Make Plans for Safety
If your area is not safe for you to stay, it is not safe for your pets. Local shelters do not allow evacuees to bring their pets and surrendered pets are likely to be euthanized. Please plan ahead to prevent things from going this far. Some pet-friendly evacuation options include:
· Vet offices
· Boarding facilities
· Hotels
· Friends or family outside of the area, make sure your pet has safe place to go when they travel with you
Travel Kit/Evac-Pack for Your Pets
Every pet own should prepare a travel kit for their pet. Here’s a list of what to include:
· Pet first-aid kit and guide book (ask your vet what to include)
· 3-7 days’ worth of canned (pop-top) or dry food (be sure to rotate every two months)
· Disposable litter trays (aluminum roasting pans are perfect)
· Litter or paper toweling
· Liquid dish soap and disinfectant
· Disposable garbage bags for clean-up
· Pet feeding dishes and water bowls
· Extra collar or harness as well as an extra leash
· Photocopies and/or USB of medical records and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires (Remember, food and medications need to be rotated out of your emergency kit—otherwise they may go bad or become useless)
· At least seven days’ worth of bottled water for each person and pet (store in a cool, dry place and replace every two months)
· A traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier, ideally one for each pet
· Flashlight
· Blanket
· Recent photos of your pets (in case you are separated and need to make “Lost” posters)
· Especially for cats: Pillowcase, toys, scoop-able litter
· Especially for dogs: Extra leash, toys and chew toys, a week’s worth of cage liner
With Autumn just around the counter, a few things to remember…
Ticks
Don’t let ticks cozy up. Eliminate their favorite environments, such as leaf and garden litter, where ticks can sometimes survive even into winter. Continue using tick control and repellent products, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors with your pet enjoying activities like hiking, camping, or hunting. Ask your veterinarian about regular screening for tick-borne infections. We are starting to see more and more tick-borne diseases here in Savannah and the local area. Please make sure your flea preventatives will also protect your pet from ticks. Check for ticks frequently.
Pesticides
As insects and rodents may want to start moving inside, please be careful that all your pesticides are pet-friendly.
Fungus
The rain we had in Savannah earlier in the season brought upon high fungus counts, so please be careful of mushrooms that can be harmful to your pets.
Holiday Season
The holiday season is starting so please be mindful of the decorations and extra food that could be harmful to your pets.
One Love Fundraiser - Butts for Mutts - October 13th
Butts for Mutts is a One Love Animal Rescue fundraiser to help abandoned, homeless, neglected and abused animals of Savannah and surrounding areas get their second chance they deserve and the loving forever home they never had. We will be “cooking all night!” Pre-sale tickets will be sold for the whole Boston Butts for $30, pre-cooked weight about 8-10lbs, and your order will be available for pick-up on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 10am-2pm at (Local Savannah Delivery available on orders of 5 or more whole butts). Buy one for dinner now and get an extra one for the freezer. Pre-order today!
VOLUNTEERS - WE NEED YOU!
One Love does several transports of cats and dogs out of the area to partnering rescues to move animals into safety. Our animals pulled from the shelter are put into boarding for a 2-week quarantine period as they are vetted and await travel. We need volunteers to help walk, clean, care and even babysit for our animals during this time. Please consider joining our efforts.