Former Effingham County sheriff passes away

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Former Effingham County Sheriff Van Edward Findley passed away Wednesday morning.
Findley was born in Emanuel County and grew up in Savannah, but Effingham County has been his home for the past 39 years. He served in the U.S. Marines for four years and was a longtime member of Rincon First Christian Church and had served there as a deacon.
Findley’s law enforcement career began in Port Wentworth as a police officer and as a deputy sheriff with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed and sworn in as sheriff of Effingham County on Nov. 22, 1983. He served as sheriff of Effingham County until his retirement in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, three sisters, two brothers, a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and many close and loving friends. His visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Rincon First Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at noon with the interment at the Guyton Cemetery.
Findley was 79-years-old.
