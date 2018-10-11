Georgia experiencing widespread power outages

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Many Georgia residents are experiencing widespread power outages due to Hurricane Michael.
Georgia Power says they have the experience and are ready to deal with whatever damage is done to the electrical systems. High winds are expected to topple trees and limbs, possibly taking down power lines. Georgia Power officials say if your power goes out during darkness, do not go outside to investigate. Staying away from power lines is a must.
“You don’t know if the power line is energized or not, so they’ve got to stay away from the power lines and let the people who are trained on them work on them,” said Jay Smith, Georgia Power Area Manager.
Georgia Power says they have linemen from across the state ready to call after the storm has passed through and damage assessors have checked to see what is needed. The South Georgia linemen are ready and on standby with all their equipment. They say they will restore electricity as soon as possible.
