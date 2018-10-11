Good News: Annual fundraiser supports 200 club

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Where there’s smoke, sometimes there’s the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office smoking Boston butts.
Sheriff John Wilcher and his staff fired up several smokers to cook 500 Boston Butts in an annual fundraiser for the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The organization offers financial assistance to the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
The Sheriff Officer’s fundraiser in which whole, 10-pound butts were pre-ordered and sold for $25 each will benefit a scholarship fund that puts surviving family members through college. It is also to honor the memory of police, fire and EMT workers who have lost their lives and raise awareness of the 200 Club and its work in 20 counties.
“Sheriff Wilcher is all about the community,” says Gary Taylor with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. “And for us out here today, it’s about us supporting the families of the first responders wh have paid the ultimate sacrifice and honoe them and what they’ve done for this community and the sacrifice that their families continue to make.”
“The beauty of something like this is, we have sold large quantities, large orders, but mostly we’v sold ones and twos to a lot of folks that, believe it or not, weren’t even aware that the 200 club existed,” said President of the Coastal Empire chapter of the 200 club Mark Dana. “So, this gives them an opportunity to learn more about it, go to our website, 200club.org and learn more about it and see how they can help in the future.”
Many of the Sheriff’s deputies working the smokers came in on their day off to contribute to the event. The Sheriff’s Office will cook for another 200 Club fundraiser next week, Red, White and Blues, in Ellis Square
