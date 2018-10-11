Hometown Hero: Kate Barber

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Making it to Augusta National is a dream for professional golfers and young golfers just starting out.
It was not a good day for golf the last time Kate Barber visited her coach at The Landings. But there have been a lot of those lately for the 11-year-old of Savannah. And there is one great one to come.
“It’s crazy because that’s a place everyone dreams about and it’s crazy that I’m going to be there,” Kate said excitedly.
Kate will be at Augusta National in April, the day before the 2019 Masters, where she’ll compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals after qualifying recently at TPC Sawgrass.
In her fourth attempt at the national junior competition, she made it through regional qualifying by holing two of her three putts and splitting the fairway on Sawgrass' famous 18th hole with drives.
“It was very special,” said Nicole Weller. “Almost brought a tear to my eye to see her ripping it down the fairway with the water left and hills right and she was just boop, boop, boop, down the middle.”
“I kept telling her this is it, this is your time," said Kate’s father, Andrew Barber. "It’s nine shots, so it’s very stressful.”
Kate competed in the 12 and 13-yard old girls division because she will turn 12 before April, when she will take her place among the nation’s best junior players.
“it’s awesome,” Kate said excitedly. “My friend made it a few years ago, so I watched her on TV and realized I really wanted to be there. Super excited.”
And now this WTOC Hometown Hero will be excited to be playing her club, her city and even more in Augusta.
“Oh, teamwork totally,” she said. “And the family for sure for what they’ve put in and the support. It’s really neat to see that come to fruition. I’m representing here and everyone here who is going to watch me and all of Savannah, really. Because that’s what’s going to be on the board, from Savannah, Georgia.”
