Hurricane Micahel slams tree through home in Tattnall County

TATTNALL CO., GA (WTOC) -Inland counties took the brunt of Hurricane Michael overnight, with many of them experiencing the worst of the damage for the WTOC viewing area.
A mobile home in Tattnall County caught some of the worst damage when a tree came crashing through one end of the home. Residents have been picking up tree limbs and debris from the yards all day as they work to clean up the mess. Emergency crews say that have been planning days for this storm and they felt like they were fully prepared.
Tattnall County operations center opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and was manned until 8 a.m. on Thursday morning. Six churches opened up Good Samaritan shelters for people to come to to have a safe place to stay. They say there is little rain damage and the county has pretty much avoided flooding and washouts. Winds did reach 35 miles per hour and crews had to stop operations on Thursday morning but as soon as the winds died back down crews were back out assessing damage.
“As soon as it died back down we went back out surveying the roads," said Tattnall County EMA Director Walt Rogers. "All the major roads were open. We had a few trees down. We have had some houses that have been damaged from trees falling and then from that point we did a brief survey of all the major roads and everything seemed open so we lift the curfew at eight o’clock this morning.”
Those crews are still checking on roads and areas within the county.
