Kanye West visits White House, touching on the bizarre, captivating bemused nation

(Warning: Some language in posts below)
(RNN) – Kanye West’s visit to President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday was, if nothing else, a spectacle that was hard to avoid.
“Kanye” trended on Twitter worldwide, with more than half a million tweets. Even the phrase “Oval Office” had more than 100,000 tweets on its own.
Picking it apart, some focused on the absurd, like Kanye’s all-zeroes passcode to his phone:
Or when he said Trump should replace Air Force One with an “iPlane.”
Or when he said he loved Hillary Clinton but her campaign slogan didn’t make him feel like a guy that could play catch with his son.
Or when Kanye said a Make America Great Again hat makes him feel like Superman:
West spoke at length – 10 minutes uninterrupted at one point, reportedly – and he and the president touched on a range of topics that included serious subjects the two agreed on, like the right to bear arms, and ones where they differ, such as stop-and-frisk policies which Trump recently endorsed and West is against.
Throughout, West commanded a congenial, notably free-flowing atmosphere.
"Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” he said. “He might not have thought he’d have a crazy (expletive) like (me) supporting him.”
The somewhat surreal scene drew comparisons to when President Richard Nixon hosted Elvis at the White House in 1970.
It was, predictably, a scene that drew condemnation from some, praise from some, and, from some others, general disinterest.
Some, however, had a much wider perspective: