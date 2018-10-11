LIST: School status in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry after Michael

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Many schools in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will cancel classes and events this week as Tropical Storm Michael threatens to bring tropical conditions to our area.
- Brewton Parker College classes at Mt. Vernon are canceled for the rest of the week. Please note that the Newnan Site will continue with its current schedule until further notice.
- College of Coastal Georgia will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11.
- East Georgia State College campuses in Swainsboro and Statesboro will be closed Wednesday (Oct. 10) and Thursday , Oct. 11.
- Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Georgia Southern University’s main campus in Statesboro will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Georgia Southern University’s Liberty Campus in Hinesville will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Mercer University campuses in Savannah, Macon, and Columbus will be closed Thursday. Classes on Atlanta campus and at Henry County and Douglas County Regional Academic Centers will follow normal schedules Thursday.
- Ogeechee Technical College will cancel classes and the campus will be closed on Wednesday (Oct. 10) through Thursday , Oct. 11. At this time, it is planned for classes to resume and campuses to reopen as scheduled on Monday (Oct. 15).
- Savannah State University will resume normal operations on Friday, Oct. 12.
- SCAD Savannah to close Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and remain closed through Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Classes are canceled and the office will remain closed from Wednesday through noon, Thursday, Oct. 11.
- USC Salkehatchie in Walterboro will cancel classes as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Appling County Schools will be closed on Wednesday (Oct. 10) and Thursday , Oct. 11
- Bacon County Schools will be closed Wednesday (Oct. 10) and Thursday , Oct. 11.
- Beaufort County Schools will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Benedictine Military School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Bethesda Academy will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Bible Baptist Christian Academy in Statesboro, Ga. will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Bryan County Schools will re-open Friday, Oct 12th.
- Bulloch Academy will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11. This includes all school-related activities and practices.
- Bulloch County Schools will be closed on Friday, Oct. 12.
- Candler County Schools will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Calvary Day School and Calvary Early Learning Center will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Effingham County Schools will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Evans County Schools will close at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 10) and be closed all day Thursday , Oct. 11.
- Glynn County Schools will close one hour early Wednesday, Oct. 10 and remain closed Thursday, Oct. 11. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Friday, Oct. 12.
- Hampton County School District One will be closed Thursday , Oct. 11.
- Jeff Davis County Schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 12.
- John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland closed on Thursday, Oct. 10.
- Liberty County Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11. This includes all athletic and after school activities. All staff should report to work as scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
- Long County Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Montgomery County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Montessori Academy of Savannah will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Pierce County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Pinewood Christian Academy will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Savannah-Chatham Public Schools has canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, Oct. 10, but school is still in session. School is canceled for all SCCPSS students and staff on Thursday, Oct. 11. School hours and activities will resume on Friday, October 12th.
- St. James Catholic School will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will resume normal operations Friday, Oct. 12.
- Statesboro STEAM Academy will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 12. The school will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tattnall County Schools will remain open Wednesday (Oct. 10) and be closed on Thursday , Oct. 11.
- Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11th
- Toombs County Schools will be closed on Thursday , Oct. 11. The Toombs County versus Vidalia football game that was scheduled for Thursday , Oct. 11 night has been rescheduled for Friday (Oct. 12) at 7:30 p.m.
- Treutlen County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Oct. 12.
- Wayne County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Bumblebees Child Care Center & Pre-K in Statesboro will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Hancock Day School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- In His Arms Educational Center will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- In His Arms Pooler will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Kids World Learning Center in Statesboro will be closed to students, staff, and team members on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 10 and 11.
- Lady Bamford Child Care Center will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Little Rascals Learning Center in Statesboro will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Memorial Day School’s Child Care Center will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Renee’s Kid’s World 2 Childcare Center will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Starting Point Daycare will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Start Smart Learning Center in Rincon will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Super Kids Child Care Center in Statesboro will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 10 - 11.
- Weekday Ministry at First Baptist Church of Rincon will be closed Thursday, Oct. 11.
- All YMCA of Coastal Georgia branches in all counties will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Pryme Tyme is operating on its normal schedule and will be open Wednesday afternoon.
