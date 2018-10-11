Risk of Severe Weather Continues Through The Night

Hurricane Michael has been downgraded to Tropical Storm status in middle Georgia.
Still, stormy weather and isolated severe weather remains likely across portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through mid-morning.
Michael’s winds – sustained between 25 and 35 MPH; gusts 40-60 MPH – will spread from west to east across the area this morning. Wind gusts will cause scattered tree and power-line damage.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for much of the WTOC Viewing Area. There is a heightened risk of isolated tornadoes near, and northeast, of the Savannah River. This includes all of the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Conditions will improve from southwest, to northeast, late this morning and afternoon.
Keep severe weather alerts “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
Best,
Cutter