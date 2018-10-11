Savannah Greek Festival to begin Friday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 68th annual Savannah Greek Festival will kick off Friday with new festival hours.
Organizers tell us the festival is still on, they’re just rearranging the schedule due to Hurricane Michael.
The three day event usually kicks off on a Thursday, but this year, they'll begin on Friday and go through Sunday.
You can enjoy all of the traditional Greek food, live music, dancing, and the craft shop full of groceries, gifts and baked goods. You can even get a tour of the church. The festival starts tomorrow at 11 a.m., and you can still place online orders. Everyone is welcome at St. Paul’s Hellenic Center for the event.
Here is the schedule:
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday
12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Sunday
For more information and to view the menu, click here.
