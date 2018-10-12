Annual Junior League of Savannah Thrift Sale this weekend at new location

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 71st annual Junior League of Savannah Thrift Sale is happening this weekend, and this year it’s in a new location.
Thrift Sale is one of the largest fundraisers hosted by the Junior League of Savannah. It raises thousands of dollars each year that’s returned to the community through various League projects and the training of League members to be leaders.
The new venue is at the National Guard Armory located at 1248 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. The following is the full Thrift Sale schedule:
- Preview Party: Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Thrift Sale: Oct. 13, from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Bonus Sale Day: Oct. 14, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For additional Junior League Thirft Sale information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.