Annual Real Squeal and Music Festival to be held in Lyons

LYONS, GA (WTOC) - You can start an argument in the South asking, ‘What’s the best kind of barbecue?’
Cooks in Lyons are about to put their barbecue recipes to the test for the Annual Real Squeal and Music Festival, which pits some of the best barbecue chefs in the nation against each other. Friday night is the warm-up, and it’s one of the tastiest around.
The streets of downtown Lyons feature some of the best local cooks offering up some of their best sauces and creations for the tasting. They’ll recognize a winner Friday night, and Saturday, the pros will take over with top cash and prizes as well as points on the national circuit. The fun will start at 9 a.m. in Partin Park.
You’ve still got time to get there to buy some of the best barbecue around and enjoy live music.
