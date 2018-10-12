Augusta mother jailed after daughter left home alone with dead dogs

According to an incident report obtained from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, deputies responded to the intersection of Williams Dr. and Old Louisville Rd for reports of a child walking in the street. Deputies spoke with a witness who told them she found the 7-year-old girl walking alone and crying. The girl told her that her mother, now identified as 28-year-old Monquetta Daiele Holder, left her alone with only chips and candy to eat while she was at work. The girl says her mother told her not to leave the home or answer the door. The girl told deputies she’d left the home to find her brother. Deputies say she smelled like she hadn’t bathed.