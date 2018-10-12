City leaders break ground on Ogeechee Rd. retail space

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -There is new retail space popping up along Ogeechee Road in Savannah.
Leaders broke ground on the space Friday morning. The over 8,000 square foot building is called the Chatham Exchange.
The space can hold a host of businesses including fast food restaurants, salons and more. It’s a project designed to bring more business to the area.
“This is the story that we want," said Alderman Van Johnson. "We want local entrepreneurs finding opprotunities to be able to provide much needed comercial use for our community.”
The construction of the new center is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2019.
