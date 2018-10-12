Dave Turley’s Friday Forecast 10-12-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front has pushed through and high pressure is building in for the weekend. Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows 55-62. Saturday will be sunny with highs 80-83. Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows near 60. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Our slight chance for showers returns Monday with a cold front by late Tuesday night. In the tropics, Michael is now a post tropical low pressure system moving just off of New England. Leslie is a category one hurricane in the eastern Atlantic and is heading for the Iberian Peninsula. Tropical Storm Nadine is located in the central Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to dissipate this weekend.