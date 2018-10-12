Eagles survive Texas State upset bid

SAN MARCOS, TX (WTOC) - It wasn’t pretty. It was undoubtedly the worst game Georgia Southern played in 2018.
But it was still a win for the Eagles.
Georgia Southern escaped San Marcos with a 15-13 win over Texas State Thursday night, staying unbeaten in Sun Belt play.
The Eagles managed just 215 total yards, 164 on the ground, but were able to hold the ball for more than 36 minutes. Wesley Fields ran for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Georgia Southern attack.
The Georgia Southern defense did the heavy lifting for the Eagles, holding Texas State to just 242 yards and forcing two turnovers. Raymond Johnson III and Lane Ecton combined on a sack in the end zone for a third quarter safety that put Georgia Southern up 12-0. The Eagles also stopped the Bobcats on fourth and goal on the first Texas State drive of the day.
The win helps Georgia Southern improve to 5-1 on the year. The Eagles are now 3-0 in Sun Belt play. With one more win, Southern will be bowl eligible for just the second time in program history.
Georgia Southern travels to New Mexico State next Saturday for the final non-conference game of the year.
