Job fair to be held in Bryan County on Tuesday, Oct. 16

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Spreetail and AGCO for a job recruitment event.
The event will be held on Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1119 Interstate Centre Blvd. in Ellabell, GA.
Spreetail and AGCO will be hiring for inventory managers, receiving managers, shipping managers, material handlers, assembly lead, shipping and receiving lead and work technicians.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.