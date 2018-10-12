The Latest: Trump celebrates release of US pastor in Turkey

Turkish police officers stand as a U.S. embassy official escorts Norine Brunson, the wife of US pastor Andrew Brunson, before his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The trial of the American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States resumes Friday in Turkey, with observers waiting to see if authorities will release him amid threats of further U.S. sanctions.(AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) (AP)