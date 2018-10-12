League of Women Voters host Ga. District 1 Senate candidate forum

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Candidates for Georgia’s District 1 State Senate seat squared off in a forum presented by the League of Women voters on Friday.
The two candidates, Republican incumbent Ben Watson and Democratic candidate Sandra Workman answered questions submitted by the audience.
“It’s a whole lot different hearing someone speak, hearing their passion about an issue rather than just reading it in bullet points on their website," said Cuffy Sullivan, the president of the organization. "Hearing today both candidates was very inspiring to me cause their both very passionate.”
Our very own Dawn Baker serve as the moderator. The election is 24 days away. Click here to find out if you’re registered to vote.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.