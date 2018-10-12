President of Savannah firefighters association arrested for incident in Colorado

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The president of the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.
WTOC can confirm that Robert Milie is in the Chatham County Jail on an extradition hold. The hold is for the El Paso, Colorado sheriff’s office.
This comes as the union and City of Savannah are working on a new employment contract for Savannah’s firefighters. The city and union say the arrest will not affect contract negotiations. In the meantime, the union says Johnny Hinton is serving as interim president.
Hinton gave the following statement on Friday: “It would be inappropriate for me to comment on a personal legal matter concerning one of our members. Just want the citizens and visitors of the City of Savannah to know that this will in no way affect the services that our members provide to them each and every day.”
Our Sean Evans is currently working on what Milie was arrested for and what the charges could be.
