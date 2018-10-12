Proud to be a Farmer: Local crops impacted by storm

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This time of year is huge for farmers. Cotton, peanuts, and pecans are all ready for harvest.
As we’ve reported, Hurricane Michael caused major issues for these crops. It’s harvest time in Georgia for many farmers, but Hurricane Michael’s timing wasn’t the best.
Matt Todd has been farming in Evans County for over 20 years. He says the past few years, the weather has not been a close friend to farmers, but Hurricane Michael did spare most of the crops in our area.
“Very little damage here,” Todd said. “There’s probably, I would say anywhere close to 100 pounds, which is minimal, next to nothing compared to what’s happened in, you know, the South and middle part of the state.”
Todd’s friends in other parts of the state are dealing with large losses after Michael swept through their areas.
"It’s very bad. It’s, uh, you know, from anywhere from 800 pound loss, you know? Some people were picking three bail cotton and they say there might be one bail left out there, so they’re losing up to 1,000 pounds of cotton. It’s going to be hard to overcome for some of those guys.
He says the storm laid a lot of the cotton completely on the ground. Now, nothing can be done with it. Luckily for our area, we didn’t see that kind of damage.
“For us, it was just more of blowing some of that bottom cotton onto the ground. It doesn’t look bad at all. From the farmers I’ve talked to here, we really dodged a bullet,” Todd said.
With the sunshine on Friday and hopefully throughout the weekend, Todd says the cotton should dry out and most of it should be able to be saved.
“We were very lucky," he said. “You know, last year we had the hurricane and it actually entwined all this cotton and made it hard to defoliate and spray. This year, you know, we were just very blessed is the easiest way to put it.”
Todd is proud to be a Georgia farmer.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.