Savannah Bananas release 2019 schedule

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Bananas fans can go ahead and make their summer plans at the ballpark.
The team released the 2019 schedule Friday morning, which includes 26 home games at Grayson Stadium.
The season begins May 30 with the home opener against the Macon Bacon. That game will be the first of nine games at Grayson against their in-state rival. The Bananas close out the regular season on August 3, also with a home game against Macon.
The team has sold out 60 consecutive home games, and plan to add to that total in 2019. There will be five post-game fireworks shows this season, including one on July 3rd to celebrate Independence Day.
