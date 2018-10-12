Savannah PD assistant chief to be named police chief in Chamblee, GA

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The assistant chief of police at the Savannah Police Department will be moving to a new job in Chamblee, GA.
Assistant Chief Kerry Thomas has been recommended by the Chamblee city manager for a position as the City of Chamblee’s new police chief.
Thomas has worked for the Savannah Police Department for 30 years.
Chief Thomas has served as the assistant chief of field operations for the Savannah Police Department since 2017. He joined the Savannah Police Department in 1988 after previously serving three years in the United States Army.
Chief Thomas’ appointment will go before the mayor and council for confirmation. He will begin his duties in Chamblee in mid-November.
