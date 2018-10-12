SCAD application for zoning change moves forward, with changes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design and staff with the Metropolitan Planning Commission reach a compromise regarding a zoning change request for an area where new dorms are slated to go.
That area is between Barnard and Montgomery Streets along West Victory Drive in Savannah. With a growing student population, SCAD needs new dorm space, and they want it along this stretch of West Victory.
Twelve parcels at just under two acres of land will be new dorms for SCAD students if the zoning change request passes final approval from Savannah City Council.
SCAD originally asked for the land to be rezoned to accommodate two buildings that hold around 700 beds and a parking garage.
One of the big changes is to the height of the buildings. SCAD wanted six stories, but agreed to lower the buildings to five.
The college also agreed to incorporate windows and doors along 30 percent of the ground floor that faces Montgomery and Barnard Streets, and along 20 percent of Victory.
The building will also have a resident manager at all times, and no noises coming from the building can exceed the Noise Control Ordinance for the city.
Again, the next step for this zoning application, now approved by the MPC, is to Savannah City Council.
