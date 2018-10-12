Seafood vendors in Bluffton stalled by Hurricane Michael

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Wind and rough water lingered in the Lowcountry Thursday and forced seafood vendors to stop fishing.
White caps on the May River kept Bluffton Oyster Company’s shrimp, fish, and oyster boats docked. They pulled them in to prepare for Michael and lost another afternoon on the water. The lost time means lost money, but the owner says he’s just grateful the damage wasn’t worse.
“We’ve lost a couple of catering events, big parties that we were supposed to do this week,” said Larry Toomer, Bluffton Oyster Company. “We’ve lost production from oysters, production from shrimp, crabs. It’s a big lick for us, but with their preparation, we get kind of used to it now. This is the fourth preparation in the last two years, so there’s nothing we can do about it. We’ll just wait for the next one to threaten and do the same thing and hope and pray that we come out as well as we have in the last three.”
He hopes to get all of his boats back on the water Friday.
