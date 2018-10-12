Shirley Sessions selected to be on Tybee Island City Council

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Tybee Island City Council members decided Thursday night who will fill the remainder of former councilman Jackson Butler’s time.
Greg Fowler, Shirley Sessions, and Michael Hosti were all being considered. The city announced that Jackson Butler - elected to a four-year term last fall - resigned due to health and well-being of family. Butler’s seat has been vacant since mid-September.
Thursday night, council members chose Shirley Sessions with a 4-1 vote to fill that spot for the remainder of the term.
We spoke to Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman before the vote about the current city charter that puts these decisions in council’s hands, and how he and others on council would like to see that change in the future.
“I think if someone resigns with more than two years left on their term, more than half of their term left, I think we should change it to allow the voters to pick who that replacement would be,” the mayor said.
