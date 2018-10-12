Statesboro Police arrest 4 in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested 4 people in connection to multiple entering auto investigations.
Officers responded to a call at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center on October 9th at 4:30 a.m. for someone checking door handles and entering one unlocked car in the parking lot. A witness gave a description of the suspect, leading officers to the parking lot of a nearby Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market where they located Anthony Graham. The witness identified Graham as the suspect, and he was placed under arrest.
Statesboro detectives, with the assistance of the Impact Team and Patrol Bureau officers, were able to connect Graham to multiple previously reported entering auto cases in the area. Detectives also found and arrested three additional on related charges, including drug charges. Search warrants also revealed stolen property as well as a handgun.
All of the suspects are currently being held in the Bulloch County Jail as they await further court action.
