Suicide Prevention Workshop held at East Georgia State College

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Dozens of firefighters and others learned a different type of lifesaving skills on Friday.
The Statesboro Fire Department hosted a mental health workshop on identifying and treating depression and suicide among their coworkers. Counselors explained that first responders deal with life or death situations and those traumas can affect them in their personal life. Organizers hope commanders can learn to spot the signs.
“We can direct them to counseling and the resources so things don’t get bad and get out of hand and they can continue to serve their community,” said Captain Merritt Kearns, Statesboro Fire Department.
They held the workshop at East Georgia State College in Statesboro, which now offers an administrative degree for fire and emergency services.
