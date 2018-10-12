This Weekend: Coolest Weather Since May

Behind Michael, a cold front swept through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Gorgeous weather is expected today, through the weekend.
Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and lower 60s; warming into the 70s later this morning. Afternoon high temps are forecast to peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. But, the humidity remains quite low.
The air will feel dry today; a HUGE difference from yesterday!
It cools into the lower 70s, then 60s this evening. By Saturday morning, nearly everyone away from the immediate coastline will feel the 50s. It’ll be the coolest morning since May.
Sunshine, and gradually warming temperatures, are forecast through the rest of the weekend. A more unsettled pattern develops next week ahead of another cold front.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter