Tropical Storm Michael causes flooding in multiple states

(WTOC) - WTOC obtained video of Tyndall Air Force base not far from Panama City where a display jet was flipped over. Other buildings on base experienced significant damage including roofs and debris scattered all over base.
Hurricane Michael downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Thursday, but it still caused a lot of devastation in the Carolinas.
The Broad River in North Carolina experienced so much rain from Tropical Storm Michael that its waters rose into a violent raging river shocking locals.
“This is the highest that I’ve ever seen it since I’ve lived here. I think we’ll get through it as long as the storm doesn’t stall over us, so hopefully by 12 or 1 o’clock all this stuff will be gone,” one man said.
Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina is warning everyone to stay indoors Thursday night.
“Now as night falls, please don’t go out unless you have to. Falling trees and rising waters along with landslides in our mountains are making travel difficult and even life threatening in some areas” Governor Cooper said.
Further north in the state of Virginia, streets looked like rivers as rain poured into the state. Police had to completely block entrance to some roads because of flooding that could have endangered drivers.
WTOC will be sure to pass along more incredible video as we find it.
