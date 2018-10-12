United Way of the Coastal Empire, Georgia Ports collecting supplies for Hurricane Michael victims

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with the Georgia Ports Authority to collect supplies for those affected by Hurricane Michael.
They are collecting container full of supplies and non-perishable food items for residents in Bainbridge, FL.
Donated supplies can be drop off at the Georgia Ports Authority Administrative Building on 2 Main Street, Garden City at a normal business hour on Friday, October 12th.
For information regarding additional supply needs and drop-off locations, please visit uwce.org.
United Way Worldwide (UWW) has created the United Way Hurricane Michael Recovery Fund to support local communities in Georgia, Florida, and the surrounding areas affected by the disaster. One hundred percent donations given to these disaster recovery funds will be distributed to the affected areas. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can go to uwce.org or text “MICHAEL” to 40403.
