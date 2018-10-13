Calm Weekend Continue, Next Front Approaches

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Gorgeous weather continues into the evening hours with temperatures in the 70s, dropping into the 60s for most of us after 9:00 p.m. Isolated areas of patchy fog could develop overnight, but driving impacts are limited. Sunday morning won’t be as cool as Saturday morning, but lows will be in the lower 60s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year. Sunshine once again dominates Sunday with highs in the mid-80s with a light northeasterly breeze, turning easterly by late afternoon.
Monday will be warmer, with morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Afternoon highs remain in the mid-80s, with an isolated shower possible. A “cold” front approaches us midweek, with a slight chance of rain ahead of the front on Tuesday. Before this front move in, highs return to the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best chance of rain this week is on Wednesday, but there is not a ton of moisture associated with this front, so not all of us will see rain.
Cooler temperatures and fall-like weather filters in for the end of the week with lows in the mid-60s Thursday morning and lower 60s on Friday morning. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s on Thursday, which could break a record stretch of temperatures reaching at least 80 degrees in Savannah. (We are currently at 166 days).
I am already looking ahead to a rain chance next Saturday, but the tropics are calm which is a nice break!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.