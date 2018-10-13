Calm Weekend Continue, Next Front Approaches

Monday will be warmer, with morning temperatures near 70 degrees. Afternoon highs remain in the mid-80s, with an isolated shower possible. A “cold” front approaches us midweek, with a slight chance of rain ahead of the front on Tuesday. Before this front move in, highs return to the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best chance of rain this week is on Wednesday, but there is not a ton of moisture associated with this front, so not all of us will see rain.