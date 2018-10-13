Fall-like weather this weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Fall weather is here! Well, at least for the mornings this weekend. Lows fall to the mid/upper 50s Saturday morning with plenty of sunshine all day. This makes for a great time to get some yard work done, or cleanup any debris leftover from Michael.
Highs will top out in the lower 80s with a light northwesterly breeze. Sunday will be slightly warmer with lows near 60 and highs in the mid-80s. Highs return to the upper 80s Monday, but cooler weather is back around the corner!
A mid-week cold front will bring in a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Much cooler air follows with highs only in the low to mid 70s on Thursday. As for the tropics, there are no immediate concerns.
– Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.