Professionals provide advice, life lessons at Dawn’s Daughters career fair

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Saturday was a big day for local girls who are already looking ahead to their future careers.
WTOC Anchor Dawn Baker held her first Dawn’s Daughters Leadership Academy Career Fair, inviting young ladies from 10th through 12 grade to Savannah Technical College to learn about a number of careers.
They were given tips on how to become more successful in their career choice, as well as life tips.
“My hope for these girls was not only do they talk to professionals in the areas they think they are interested in, but I challenge them to find 6 different career fairs that they think they are interested in so they can learn. And really make some decisions early in life,” Baker said.
There were over 90 professionals and over 200 young ladies at Saturday’s event.
