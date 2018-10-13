Safe Shelter holds candlelight vigil for those affected by domestic violence

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Domestic violence is a growing problem in every community - one that most people don’t want to talk about.
While we avoid what’s uncomfortable, people are dying. Friday night, Safe Shelter held a candlelight vigil to shine the light on what some only whisper about. One by one, supporters came forward to honor the women and men who have been killed during a domestic violence situation in Georgia in the last year.
Chatham County resident Karen Collins lost her daughter to domestic violence. She encourages everyone impacted by it to reach out for help.
“If you suspect anything, please talk to them and get them out of this situation because this was just one time with my daughter and that’s all it took was one time,” Collins said.
Our very own Dawn Baker was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the vigil.
