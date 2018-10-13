Savannah AMBUCS rocks and bowls for annual fundraiser

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Ambucs rocking and bowling earlier on Saturday for their annual Bowlapalooza fundraiser.
They raised over $120,000 dollars over the last four months. Savannah AMBUCS works to benefit people with different abilities including physical and mental.
One of their biggest projects is providing therapeutic tricycles that can be pedaled both by hand and foot.
On average, they donate about 75 am-trykes to the Savannah community every year.
WTOC’s Amanda LaBrot was a celebrity bowler and fundraiser. She told us why this organization is so special to her.
“My brother was a special needs person, so he loved bowling," Labrot said. "He was in a wheelchair. He bowled all the time. He had a special bowling ball and a special bowling bag. So having that kind of personal connection to this organization is really fun.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.