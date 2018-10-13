Starland District celebrates Make Savannah fall market

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Starland Village celebrated the first ever Make Savannah Fall market on Saturday.
The event featured more than 26 different vendors and artists teamed up for a celebration in the Starland District. There was also lots of food and a live band.
3 artist were hand chosen to give to 3 old pianos. Their creations were later revealed.
The event was in support of local artists and SCAD students.
“We have a wonderful art school and we have tens of thousands of young adults right out of college and we really need to support these ideas, these creations to help insure that they stay in Savannah and bring prosperity to our community,” said event organizer Cari Clark Phelps.
10 percent of all of the money raised benefits local non-profits Urban Hope Inc. and Step Up Savannah.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.