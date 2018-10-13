Students from Albany re-locate to Georgia Southern following Hurricane Michael

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Albany suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Micheal caused people to be without power, homes, and even schools.
Georgia Southern opened their doors to students from Albany State University that were living in some of the residence halls.
About 160 students have been at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong campus since Friday due to a lack of water or electricity at Albany State. Two young football players say the hardest thing to deal with is knowing their families are back home cleaning up after the storm while they prepare for one of the biggest games of their season.
“At first I was worried because we prepped for this game," said Tori Sapp, a sophomore at Albany State. "It’s a big game for us. I was worried that maybe they would cancel the game because of the bad weather but we face adversity and we are here now. We prepped real good this week. We feel good about the game. We should pull out with a W.”
Albany state players were able to practice at the Georgia Southern facilities to get ready for their game.
