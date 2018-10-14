BC, Jenkins win on Saturday; HHI falls late

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After weather issues have forced all kinds of high school football schedule changes, the Coastal Empire and Low Country saw a trio of region games Saturday night.
BENEDICTINE 45, ISLANDS 7
The Cadets scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Islands for a 45-7 win at Garden City Stadium.
NC State commit Jakeen Harris scored a pair of first half touchdowns to pace the Cadets. Islands QB Gus Bachman connected with Austin Singleton in the end zone for the Sharks' only score of the game.
BC improves to 6-1, 5-0 in Region 3-AAA with the win. The Cadets host undefeated Southeast Bulloch at T.A. Wright Stadium Friday night with first place in the region at stake.
Islands falls to 2-6 with the loss. The Sharks are 2-4 in region play.
JENKINS 35, BEACH 0
Things went the Warriors' way from the opening kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
Jenkins fumbled the opening kickoff. But the ball bounced right to Ronald Cooper, who picked it up and sprinted down the sideline for the Warrior touchdown.
It was all Jenkins from there. The Warriors added four more touchdowns on the afternoon for a 35-0 win.
Jenkins improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in Region 3-AAA. The Bulldogs fall to 2-5 and 2-3 in region play.
COLLETON CO. 35, HILTON HEAD 28
A late Colleton County touchdown sank Hilton Head Saturday night at The Nest. The Cougars took a 35-28 lead with around three minutes left, then held off the Seahawks for a region victory.
Hilton Head falls to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 7-4A play. The Seahawks travel to Beaufort Friday night.
