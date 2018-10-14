Hurricane Michael blamed for Mitchell Co. death

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - Officials with the Mitchell County EMA have confirmed a 50-year-old man has died in what they’re calling a storm-related death.
According to EMA Director Clark Harrell, on Sunday, the man was using a chainsaw to cut down storm debris when he injured himself.
He died as a result of his injuries.
It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday on the man’s farm just north of Camilla on Highway 112, according to Mitchell County Sheriff W. E. Bozeman.
Next of kin has not been notified so his identity has not been released at this time.
