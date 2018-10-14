Proceeds from Beaufort Food Truck Festival benefit Camp Hope

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -It was the 2nd annual Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday, which is used to raise money for Camp Hope.
The Lowcountry Jaycees hosted the event. While there were a lot of food trucks and samples to enjoy, it was all about the kids.
Camp Hope is a summer camp for kids with cognitive disabilities.
“We came up with it last year, the food truck festival, that was a hit," said Kristin McClain, project manager for the event. "Really thankful for our community. They really supported us. So we were given the ability from the beaufort towne center to host another one and have a bigger venue and it seems to be going really well.”
The money raised helps run the camp each year.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.