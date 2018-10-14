Savannah Greek Festival celebrates 68th year

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 68th annual Savannah Greek Festival is underway at St. Paul’s Hellenic Center.
The three day event usually kicks off on a Thursday, but it began on Friday this year because of Hurricane Michael. It will continue through Sunday.
You can enjoy all of the traditional Greek food, live music, dancing, and the craft shop full of groceries, gifts and baked goods throughout the weekend.
“Every year folks look forward to it.," said Tommy Danos. "Everybody got nervous when they thought the hurricane was going to shut us down. But remember, no retreat and no surrender. We’re going to be here for the people of Savannah.”
The festival will wrap up on Sunday from 12:30 to 6:30.
