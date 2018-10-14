Temperature roller coaster this week!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Our beautiful stretch of weather continues into the evening with temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear skies. Overnight, patchy fog will develop with morning lows near 70 degrees along the coast and upper 60s inland. Above average warmth continues Monday with highs in the mid-80s and only a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or two. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs near 90 along with a few isolated afternoon showers. Wednesday will be warm as well, but a front will be moving across the area by the evening.