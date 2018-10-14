Tigers fall to Morgan State at home

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State had their chances to get even with Morgan State.
Ultimately though, the Tigers just couldn’t break through.
The Bears got past Savannah State 18-11 Saturday night, dropping the Tigers to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.
SSU outgained Morgan 348-298, but were unable to cash in chances. The Tigers went 1-3 in the red zone Saturday night, had 119 yards in penalties, and were sacked six times.
The Bears took the lead with 5:21 to play when officials ruled Corey Holmes jumped on a MSU fumble in the end zone. The Tigers argued there was a whistle before the recovery, but the go-ahead touchdown stood.
SSU had chances to tie the game, including a final drive beginning with 1:16 to play. But D’Vonn Gibbons was strip-sacked, and Morgan recovered the fumble with :16 left to close it out.
Savannah State is off next week. The Tigers will be back in action October 27 when they host Norfolk State for Homecoming weekend.
