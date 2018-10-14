Tigers fall to Morgan State at home

SSU falls to 0-3 in MEAC play with 18-11 loss

Tigers fall to Morgan State at home
( Source: Savannah State Athletics)
By Jake Wallace | October 13, 2018 at 11:53 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 11:53 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State had their chances to get even with Morgan State.

Ultimately though, the Tigers just couldn’t break through.

The Tigers fall to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.
The Tigers fall to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play. (WTOC)

The Bears got past Savannah State 18-11 Saturday night, dropping the Tigers to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.

SSU outgained Morgan 348-298, but were unable to cash in chances. The Tigers went 1-3 in the red zone Saturday night, had 119 yards in penalties, and were sacked six times.

The Bears took the lead with 5:21 to play when officials ruled Corey Holmes jumped on a MSU fumble in the end zone. The Tigers argued there was a whistle before the recovery, but the go-ahead touchdown stood.

Savannah State head coach Erik Raeburn
Savannah State head coach Erik Raeburn (WTOC)

SSU had chances to tie the game, including a final drive beginning with 1:16 to play. But D’Vonn Gibbons was strip-sacked, and Morgan recovered the fumble with :16 left to close it out.

Savannah State is off next week. The Tigers will be back in action October 27 when they host Norfolk State for Homecoming weekend.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.