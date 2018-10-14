Tybee Fire responds to death close to Pier

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -Tybee Island Fire Department responded to a call for a dead body south of the Pier on Sunday afternoon.
People on scene pulled the man out from the water and began CPR before Tybee Fire arrived. Firefighters took control of the scene shortly after arriving, continuing CPR before loading the patient on a backboard to transport him off of the beach. A family member on scene said that the man had a stroke a month prior to this incident.
It remains unclear if the man died as a result of a drowning, or due to previous health issues.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.